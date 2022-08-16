Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,760,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

