Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

