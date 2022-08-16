Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 292,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,645,356 shares.The stock last traded at $139.90 and had previously closed at $132.60.
The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.
Insider Activity at Walmart
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,701,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $206,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Up 5.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. The company has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
