Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $363.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walmart by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,224,000 after purchasing an additional 617,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

