Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

