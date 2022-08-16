Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. 97,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.