VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $5.46

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.29. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2,060 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

VNET Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in VNET Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

