Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Raised to $40.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.17% from the stock’s current price.
VRDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VRDN traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,951. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics
In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
