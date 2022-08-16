Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,944 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

