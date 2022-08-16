Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

