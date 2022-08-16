Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

