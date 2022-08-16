Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.