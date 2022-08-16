Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE VSCO opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

