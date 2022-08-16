Victoria plc (LON:VCP) Insider Philippe Hamers Acquires 6,450 Shares

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Philippe Hamers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Philippe Hamers acquired 203 shares of Victoria stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £945.98 ($1,143.04).

Victoria Trading Down 1.3 %

VCP opened at GBX 386 ($4.66) on Tuesday. Victoria plc has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,220 ($14.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 434.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 631.37. The firm has a market cap of £450.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,033.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.47) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

