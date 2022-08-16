VIBE Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $276.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

