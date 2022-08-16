VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on September 16th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of GSEO opened at GBX 118.28 ($1.43) on Tuesday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.55. The stock has a market cap of £499.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Insider Activity

In other VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities news, insider Bernard J. Bulkin acquired 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.10 ($24,165.18).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

