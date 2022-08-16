Vesper Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $99,760.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036823 BTC.
Vesper Coin Profile
Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,777,254 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Vesper Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.
