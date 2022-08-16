Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $11.66 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $281,527.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.17 or 0.07848860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00166417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00255600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00712984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00571103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005338 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,799,985 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

