Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VET. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

