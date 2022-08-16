Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.8% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 414,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 107,048 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 585,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 443,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

