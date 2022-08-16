Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

