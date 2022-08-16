Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0040

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $66.56 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00254384 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,867,163 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.