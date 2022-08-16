Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0040

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $66.56 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021474 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00254384 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001879 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,867,163 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
