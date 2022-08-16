Verasity (VRA) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $67.37 million and $11.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000879 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

