Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,399.76

Veil (VEIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Veil has a market capitalization of $266,399.76 and $85.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.93 or 0.99935998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00218328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00133100 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00255295 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

