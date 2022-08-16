Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

