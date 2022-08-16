VeChain (VET) Price Up 3.3% This Week

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $72.25 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025159 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

