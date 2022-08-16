Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($76.53) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Down 0.4 %

VAR1 traded down €0.32 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €80.10 ($81.73). 73,828 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.36. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a one year high of €165.90 ($169.29).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.