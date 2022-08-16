Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. 103,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

