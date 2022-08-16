Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.6% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 28,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,465. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.