Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 304.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 218,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 302.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.