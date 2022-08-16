Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 68,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,788. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

