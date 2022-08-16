Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

