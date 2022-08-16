Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

