Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,762,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. 35,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

