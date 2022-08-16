Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

