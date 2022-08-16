Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

SCHX opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

