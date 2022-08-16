Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,422 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $164.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

