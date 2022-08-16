Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $966,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 158,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $62.72.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

