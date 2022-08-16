Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $177.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.