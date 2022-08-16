Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 693,219 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Aspen Technology worth $116,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $220.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

