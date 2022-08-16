Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $69,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen stock opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

