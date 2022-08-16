Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 310,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.72% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $162,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 113,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $536.88 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.09 and its 200 day moving average is $434.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

