Van ECK Associates Corp Has $83.46 Million Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Endeavour Silver worth $83,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 330,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 479,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

EXK stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

