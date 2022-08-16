Van ECK Associates Corp Has $102.79 Million Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $102,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 166,186 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,281,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,281,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of RES opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.63.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

