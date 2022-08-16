Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 368,230 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,230 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Equinor ASA worth $90,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

