Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $289.44

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.44 and last traded at $286.82, with a volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.68.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,352. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.