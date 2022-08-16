Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.