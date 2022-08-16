Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.