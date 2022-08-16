Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

