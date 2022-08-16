Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $628,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

